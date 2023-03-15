Threats have evolved, but security hasn’t.

Until now.

Security threats are more dynamic and sophisticated than ever, and static and siloed solutions are simply not enough to keep businesses protected.

So Trellix imagined a new kind of resilient.

One that could adapt at the speed of bad actors while propelling your SecOps teams ahead of potential attacks. A living, learning ecosystem that grows stronger, smarter, and more agile every day.

Give your business the confidence to focus on its ambitions with living security.